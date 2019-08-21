Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen asks for 'togetherness' ahead of Preston clash
Sheffield Wednesday players, staff and supporters all need to pull in the same direction if they are to continue a run of results that has seen them take three wins from four Championship games this season.
That’s according to caretaker manager Lee Bullen, who issued a rallying cry to Owls supporters ahead of Saturday’s trip to Preston North End.
Asked whether the improved second half of their victory over Luton last night showed a unity and determination within the squad, he said: “That’s what we’ve tried to create.
“We need the fanbase. If we’re all together – the players, the supporters, the management – then it’s amazing what you can do.”
Wednesday were booed off the field by a section of the Hillsborough crowd at half-time after a ponderous first period left the game goalless.
Bullen also launched a strongly-worded defence of left-back Morgan Fox, who’s name was jeered before the start of the game.
A rejuvenated second-half display saw the Hillsborough crowd spring to life, with the Scot praising the impact the atmosphere had on his players’ performance.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“You can see the difference when they are supporting and when they are pushing the players on,” he said.
“I understand at the end of 90 minutes. I understand frustrations and opinions. But for that 90 minutes, plus injury time, just support the boys.
“The players lifted the crowd but the crowd got right behind the players again and they were cheering every tackle, every header. It’s so important we are together. And I feel we are together, I really do.”
A former captain at Wednesday, Bullen knows all too well the importance of a Hillsborough crowd behind their players.
He said: “It’s amazing the effect it can have. I’ve known that personally as a player when I was here. It can just lift you to a different heights when you feel they’ve got your back.”