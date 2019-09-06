Sheffield Wednesday call press conference at Hillsborough amid managerial speculation
Sheffield Wednesday have called a press conference at Hillsborough for this afternoon.
The club tweeted that the press conference will be held at Hillsborough at 4pm and it will be streamed on the Owls’ official Facebook page.
There will also be updates from the club’s official Twitter account .
The press conference comes amid ongoing managerial speculation after Steve Bruce quit to take over at Newcastle United in July.
Lee Bullen has been in caretaker charge so far this season, guiding the Owls to three wins and three defeats so far.
Former Leeds United boss Garry Monk has today emerged as the bookmakers favourite to take over at the club.
Monk, who was last at Birmingham City after spells at Middlesborough, Leeds United and Swansea City, is now at evens to replace Bruce.
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has also been linked to the position but maintains he has had no contact with the club.