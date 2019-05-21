Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce reportedly readying bid for Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay
Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for a new central defender and it looks like they might have found their man in Kilmarnock’s Stuart Findlay.
The Scottish Sun report that Wednesday want 23-year-old Findlay, who plays for the Scottish Premiership side alongside Owls Boss Steve Bruce’s son Alex.
Findlay, who is a former Celtic player, was recently called up to the Scottish national team for their Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino after an impressive campaign with Killie.
And he’s caught the eye of Hillsborough chief Bruce who was in the stands for Kilmarnock’s 1-0 win over Hibernian last week.
It was originally thought that Bruce was at Rugby Park to watch his son in action, but it appears he might have been taking a look at his latest transfer target.
Findlay has two years left on his contract and is guaranteed Europa League football with Killie next season.