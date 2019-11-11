Championship

Sheffield Wednesday boss speaks out on goalkeeper errors, Liverpool chase West Brom wonderkid - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday were once again undone in the dying seconds of a match last weekend, as Ben Wilmot's 94th minute goal secured a point for fellow promotion candidates Swansea City in a thriller at Hillsborough. Still, the Owls are just three points off the play-off places, as Garry Monk continues to fine tune side.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:56 am
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:57 am

While the international break will deprive us of domestic action next weekend, the division's clubs can use the time as a perfect opportunity to recover, and look to push on ahead of a brutal run of festive fixtures next month. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Fenerbahce prepare to step up interest in Terriers defender

Turkish side Fenerbahce are believed to be upping their interest in Huddersfield Town defender Florent Hadergjonaj, and are likely to monitor the Kosovo ace closely during the international break. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Davidson

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Whites lead race for Boro centre-back

Leeds United are said to be battling with the likes of Fulham and Stoke City to sign Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala. The ex-Liverpool man's contract expires next summer. (Team Talk). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Baggies' latest wonderkid in high demand

Premier League sides such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all understood to be keen on West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Rico Richards, who scored on his England U17 debut earlier in the season. (HITC). (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Photo: David Rogers

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Robins gaffer has high hopes for skipper

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has branded the club's 23-year-old captain Josh Brownhill as a "superstar in the making", and that he encapsulates the style of football he wants his team to play. (Four Four Two). (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Photo: Dan Mullan

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3