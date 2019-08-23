Sheffield Wednesday boss reflects on cash-strapped Bury FC's 'horrible' plight
Lee Bullen, the Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss, has described crisis club Bury Football Club's possible demise as "horrible" and "soul-destroying" for the football fraternity.
The League One club could be expelled from the English Football League today unless owner Steve Dale can prove they have the funding to continue.
The 134-year-old side have had their first six 2019-20 fixtures suspended, including their Carabao Cup meeting with Wednesday. The Shakers were scheduled to face the Owls in the first round of the League Cup at Hillsborough earlier this month but Bullen's side received a bye after Bury were eliminated from the competition.
Bullen told The Star: "It is a big, big day in the history of that football club. It is soul-destroying for the purist of football and the football family.
"It is horrible what has happened there and it is tough what has happened at Bolton. I don't think it is right.
"I would much rather have had the opportunity to play Bury in the cup at our place. It would have brought them much-needed finance as well with the 50/50 gates split in the cup and I don't understand why they weren't allowed to do that to give them some opportunity to get money in the bank but rules are rules."
Wednesday take on South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday, August 28, kick-off 7:45pm.
"From our point of view, it is a good local game coming up against Rotherham," said Bullen. "It is a good local game.
"I believe we have sold out our ticket allocation and some lads who have been frustrated will go and get an opportunity to go and show what they are made of and make my life even more difficult again when it comes to picking a team for QPR."