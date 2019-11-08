Sheffield Wednesday boss gives insight into January transfer plans, Cardiff City snap up free agent signing - Championship gossip

Meanwhile, there's been plenty of stories and rumours flying around in the English second tier, ahead of what should be a busy January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Whites boss discusses star loanee's future
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah's decision whether to remain at Elland Road in January will come down to whether he feels "comfortable" at the club. (Yorkshire Evening Post). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
2. Race heats up for Stoke midfielder
Turkish side Trabzonspor have emerged as rivals to Galatasaray to sign Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye, as interest continues to grow in the Senegal international. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
3. Stoke City set to appoint new manager
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is poised to become the Stoke City manager, with the formalities of his compensation fee and contract the only matters left to be finalised. (BBC Sport). (Photo credit: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: PAUL FAITH
Copyright:
4. Rams boss welcomes England icon's experience
Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has claimed that Wayne Rooney's level of experience will be a huge boost to his side, ahead of his eagerly anticipated arrival in January. (Daily Telegraph). (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Photo: Vaughn Ridley
Copyright: