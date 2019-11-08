Championship

Sheffield Wednesday boss gives insight into January transfer plans, Cardiff City snap up free agent signing - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to bounce back from their painful 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend, when they take on Steve Cooper's high-flying Swansea City at Hillsborough this Saturday.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:14 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:14 am

Meanwhile, there's been plenty of stories and rumours flying around in the English second tier, ahead of what should be a busy January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Whites boss discusses star loanee's future

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah's decision whether to remain at Elland Road in January will come down to whether he feels "comfortable" at the club. (Yorkshire Evening Post). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Race heats up for Stoke midfielder

Turkish side Trabzonspor have emerged as rivals to Galatasaray to sign Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye, as interest continues to grow in the Senegal international. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Stoke City set to appoint new manager

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is poised to become the Stoke City manager, with the formalities of his compensation fee and contract the only matters left to be finalised. (BBC Sport). (Photo credit: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: PAUL FAITH

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Rams boss welcomes England icon's experience

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has claimed that Wayne Rooney's level of experience will be a huge boost to his side, ahead of his eagerly anticipated arrival in January. (Daily Telegraph). (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Photo: Vaughn Ridley

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3