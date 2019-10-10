Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk in the running for manager of the month award
Garry Monk has been nominated for the Championship's manager of the month award for September.
The Owls boss is on a four-man shortlist for the prize after leading the club to seven points from three outings last month.
Monk, appointed Wednesday manager on September 6, kicked off his reign with a workmanlike 2-0 away win at struggling Huddersfield Town.
After a hard-fought draw with promotion hopefuls Fulham, Monk's men thumped his former club Middlesbrough 4-1 at The Riverside.
Monk faces strong competition from West Bromwich Albion's Slaven Bilic (7 points), Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi (9 points) and Alex Neil of Preston North End (7 points) to land the award.
The judging panel comprises former Owls manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan and and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, with the winner to be announced on Friday.
The Owls entered the international break lying in eighth position after losing just one of Monk's opening five league matches.
Monk told The Star: “I have to be pleased with the points return. As a manager, you always want more but I have only had a short period working with the players to get that points tally.
“My work right now is to put them in a position where we give ourselves the best chance to take points.
“Are we perfect and completely what we want to be? No, of course not.
“It is going to take a lot more work but what you need is patience and time to do that."
There are no Wednesday players in the shortlist for the player of the month award. Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley, Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki and Queens Park Rangers striker Nakhi Wells are the quartet in the running.