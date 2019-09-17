Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk outlines his plans for Owls midfielder

Reach, who has been used in a variety of roles during his three years at Hillsborough, was deployed in the No 10 position in Sunday's triumph at Huddersfield Town. The 26-year-old played alongside in-form striker Steven Fletcher as the Owls strolled to a 2-0 win.

It was a slightly surprising tactical move by Monk, who named forwards Sam Winnall and Atdhe Nuhiu on the substitutes bench and left record-signing Jordan Rhodes out of the matchday squad altogether.

Although Monk was happy with the job Reach did for the team, he thinks the £5m man's qualities are best used out wide.

Midfield star Adam Reach. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Monk told The Star: "I thought he did well (against Huddersfield). It is good to have versatility.

"I have already spoken with Adam. He will primarily be a wide player for us and it is where he is most effective.

"But in certain situations where we feel it can benefit us, he can play in other positions.

"The main aim is for Adam to be a wide player. That is where I think his biggest strength is."

Goals in each half from Steven Fletcher and substitute Sam Winnall, who netted his first Wednesday goal in over two years, helped Monk make a winning start as boss.

But Monk is adamant their attacking play must improve if they are to kick on.

He said: "There is a lot to work on. We have only worked with them a short amount of time.

"I think defensively, for a first attempt, I was very pleased with it (the Huddersfield performance). There were certain areas where we could have done a lot better and we will need to tweak but that's only natural.

"There is a lot more to come from the offensive side.

"It is going to be quite a while before we manage to go through everything.