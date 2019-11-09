Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk offers Julian Börner and Sam Hutchinson fitness update

Julian Borner missed Saturday's draw with Swansea

Centre-half Julian Börner and midfielder Sam Hutchinson were notable absentees from Saturday's entertaining 2-2 draw with promotion rivals Swansea City.

Börner, nominated for the Championship's player of the month award in October, was ill and Hutchinson picked up a calf injury in training.

Garry Monk, the Owls manager, told The Star: "We had a really disruptive week. We couldn't train at all on the pitches on Thursday because of the flooding and on Friday we had three players an hour before training pull out.

"Julian picked up a bug, Hutch strained his calf in training and Liam Palmer pulled out 10 minutes into training with a tackle and clash on the knees. We didn't know whether he was going to be ready and available for Swansea so there was quite a lot of disruption in the week and that is why I am proud it didn't really seep through into the performance."

In the absence of Börner, skipper Tom Lees returned in defence following a long injury lay-off.

"We know Tom isn't fully fit and ready but for him to step in was a positive," said Monk. "He and the other lads who came in were excellent."

Monk said he expects Börner to be "back with the group soon" and confirmed Hutchinson has had a scan on his calf.

He said: "I don't think it is too serious. It is a grade one in the calf so that is anyway from seven days to 10 days.