Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk issues plea to fans ahead of Swansea City test

Wednesday slipped out of the Championship play-off places after Saturday's defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Monk's side, who entertain his former club Swansea City on Saturday, currently occupy seventh position after recording only two wins from their last six outings.

Monk, who has quashed reports linking Wednesday with a January move for Crawley Town forward Bez Lubala, said: "You want to do your best in every game, but it’s a difficult league.

"As a manager you go through games with players, correct things, show players what they are doing well, what we are not doing well and need to improve.

"But this group are prepared to give everything and they have done that since I came in. That cannot be questioned, their effort and commitment.

"We have all seen that, the results that we have had. But, as any team, you will have setbacks, that’s football, that’s the Championship.

"We need to improve, we all know that. These lads have given everything they have got, my view is to be positive with them, back them and give them belief, not to pick holes in them.

Owls fans at Hillsborough.

"Of course it’s my job to help them understand things they need to get better at.

"But if we want to back this team to do well - and I think any Sheffield Wednesday supporter would tell you that - we need to get right behind them, not sit and try and pick holes in them. We need to back them, through thick and thin, good games and bad games."

The Swans lie in fourth spot after back-to-back victories over Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic and remain the only side in the English Football League yet to lose away from home in the league this season.

Monk, boosted by the return to fitness of star midfielder Barry Bannan, said: "It will be a tough game, I think each Championship game is unpredictable.

"The main focus is on us, when we are at our maximum effort, pushing the limits, we can perform really well and put ourselves in positions to win games.

"We go into the game in front of a home crowd, we have a good home record, and try to put another three points on the board."