Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk on fitness of Owls midfielder ahead of Blackburn Rovers test

Massimo Luongo may be back in contention for Sheffield Wednesday selection ahead of their trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend

The Australian international, who has scored two goals since his arrival in the Owls starting line-up, hobbled off in the win over Stoke last week.

But Monk is hopeful he will be in contention to play a role in Saturday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, expecting him to be able to re-join full training tomorrow.

The 40-year-old said: “It was just a niggle. It was a little bit more sore than we originally thought but in terms of himself he's nearly there.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We'll assess him tomorrow as to whether he's available for the weekend.

“If it's not the weekend it'll be the weekend after but he's progressed really well so we're hoping he's back on the training ground tomorrow and available for selection.”