Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk on fitness of Owls midfielder ahead of Blackburn Rovers test
The injury that kept Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo out of the weekend’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds United is ‘just a niggle’, according to boss Garry Monk.
The Australian international, who has scored two goals since his arrival in the Owls starting line-up, hobbled off in the win over Stoke last week.
But Monk is hopeful he will be in contention to play a role in Saturday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, expecting him to be able to re-join full training tomorrow.
The 40-year-old said: “It was just a niggle. It was a little bit more sore than we originally thought but in terms of himself he's nearly there.
“We'll assess him tomorrow as to whether he's available for the weekend.
“If it's not the weekend it'll be the weekend after but he's progressed really well so we're hoping he's back on the training ground tomorrow and available for selection.”
Luongo, a £1m signing from QPR this summer, will be chomping at the bit to re-enter the fold having spoken about the ‘incredible’ competition for places in the Wednesday engine room.