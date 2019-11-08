Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk discusses January transfer window plans

Monk, whose side host fourth-placed Swansea City this weekend, is expected to be given funds to strengthen his first-team squad when the transfer market reopens in the New Year.

The Owls have already been linked with talented Crawley Town forward Bez Lubala.

Asked if he has given much thought to Wednesday's January transfer strategy, Monk told The Star: "No, I've had a couple of conversations with David Downes (head of recruitment) and the club about potentially places we can strengthen but not in any great detail at this point."

Monk is yet to have an opportunity to reshape his Owls side, having taken over the reins in early September. The summer window closed at the end of August.

"I have not really thought about when January comes," insisted Monk. " I will deal with it then.

"You never know what is coming your way, you can't predict that but in terms of us, as I said, I've had preliminary talks with the recruitment department and people at the club as well and we've got a few ideas on what we could do.

"But, at this moment, that is not in any great detail or focus in terms of names or exact positions or stuff like that."

Wednesday will be without midfielder Massimo Luongo (ankle) when they welcome the Swans to Hillsborough on Saturday but Scotland international Barry Bannan is pushing for a return after recovering from his knock.