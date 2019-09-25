Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk delivers injury update on defensive duo
Captain Tom Lees remains a big injury worry ahead of the Owls' forthcoming trip to Middlesbrough.
The centre-half, a linchpin of the Wednesday defence in recent years, has not featured since Preston North End on August 24.
Lees has yet to fully recover from a hamstring knock he suffered before the Owls' duel with Queens Park Rangers at the end of last month.
Speaking after Wednesday's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Premier League side Everton, Garry Monk told The Star: "It's a day-to-day thing with Tom.
"It could be that he comes into training tomorrow (Wednesday) and doesn't feel the pain and is ready to go.
"I think over the recent week he has felt a little bit of tightness and not quite right.
"We have still got some training days before the weekend now. We are assessing him every day and seeing how he feels.
"He is progressing and doing really well. He is closer to it. He might come in tomorrow (Wednesday) and not feel the pain and away we go."
Jordan Thorniley partnered Dominic Iorfa at centre-back as Monk selected a much-changed side against Everton.
Like his team-mate Lees, Scotland international David Bates also sat-out the tie through injury.
Monk said: "He felt his groin in training on Monday so we didn't want to take any risks with that.
"I don't think it is serious but we will send him for a scan (Wednesday). He just felt a bit of tightness in his hip flexor area."
Wednesday face Monk’s former club Boro at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.