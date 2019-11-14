Sheffield Wednesday boss bemoans side's recent fortunes, Hull City midfielder hints at swift January exit - Championship gossip

In the meantime, while Euro 2020 qualification matches take place across the continent, the Whites will be working hard to prepare for their next match - a tricky away trip to league leaders West Bromwich Albion. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.
1. Bluebirds defender tipped for caretaker role
Cardiff City are said to have asked defender Sol Bamba to become their caretaker coach, as they continue to whittle down their candidates to be the next manager. (Wales Online). (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
2. Posh chairman slams Derby claims
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has taken to Twitter to ridicule rumours that Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney were training with Derby County, branding the story as "nonsense" (Football League World). (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
3. Lilywhites boss names key principle for success
Preston North End boss Alex Neil has distanced himself from the idea of having a football 'philosophy', but has claimed that being adaptable has been the key to his success. (BBC Football). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
4. Terriers defender opens up on knee injury
Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Elphick has described himself as feeling "gutted" as he prepares to have knee surgery following a tackle from Preston's Ryan Ledson last weekend. (Yorkshire Post). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
