Sheffield Wednesday boost their faint play-off hopes after a 2-0 home victory over Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday kept their slender play-off hopes alive by defeating Bristol City 2-0 at a sun-drenched Hillsborough today.

First half goals from Barry Bannan and Lucas Joao earned the Owls their first league double over the Robins since the 1972/73 season.

The Robins had the better of the second half but Cameron Dawson, deputising in goal again for the injured Keiren Westwood, produced a fine double save to deny Famara Diedhiou and Josh Brownhill.

Victory moves Wednesday up to ninth in the Championship, trailing sixth-placed Middlesbrough by four points with two matches left to play.

Owls: Dawson; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Lazaar; Reach, Pelupessy, Bannan, Boyd (Forestieri 74); Hooper (Onomah 59), Joao (Matias 88). Owls substitutes: Wildsmith, Fox, Winnall, Nuhiu.

Bristol City: O'Leary; Kalas, Webster, Wright (Palmer 55); Hunt, Brownhill, Pack (Walsh 83), Dasilva; Eliasson (Semenyo 64), Weimann, Diehiou. Substitutes: Marinovic, Baker, Taylor, Kelly.