Sheffield Wednesday: Bookies name Owls second favourites to land Premier League striker
Sheffield Wednesday are currently second favourites to land Southampton striker Charlie Austin this summer, with Sky Bet pricing the Owls at 5/1 to land the forward.
After an underwhelming last couple of seasons at St Mary’s, blighted by injury problems and lack of goals, the 29-year-old is likely to move on to a new challenge in the current transfer window.
Indeed, the forward appeared to wave goodbye to the Saints faithful on the final day of the 2018/19 season, as his side played out a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.
While the Owls already have a glut of strikers on the books, they could look to offer Austin a fresh start, as they aim to push towards promotion next season.
However, the player’s Premier League wages would likely be a major stumbling block for Wednesday to overcome, and they are perhaps more likely to invest their funds more wisely across the squad.
Austin burst onto the English football scene back in 2012, when his 25 goals in 37 Championship games for Burnley saw him eventually seal a move to Queens Park Rangers. He went on to 45 goals in three seasons for the Hoops, earning him an England call-up.
Aston Villa (2/1) are the current favourites to land the former Poole Town marksman, while Brighton & Hove Albion (10/1), and QPR (16/1) are also believed to be in with a shot.