Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan eyes Everton Carabao Cup upset
Stand-in captain Barry Bannan has backed the Owls to rise to the occasion when they entertain Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup third round this evening.
The Toffees, who are currently 14th in the top-flight after six matches, head to Hillsborough for the first meeting between the two clubs since 2007.
Despite their patchy form, Everton's expensively assembled side are packed full of internationals and will be strong favourites to progress to the next round.
Yet Bannan sees no reason why Wednesday can't cause a cup upset.
The Scotland international, wearing the captain's armband in the absence of the injured Tom Lees, said: "Everton have got a lot of world class players and we’ll respect them, but everybody wants to play the best in the country.
"Everton are a Premier League team everyone will want to play and show we can compete against teams like that.
"For the young players who will be given a chance it’s good for them and their careers.
"It’s good for them to see how they progress or how far they’re off it.
"It’s always good to beat a Premier League and get a scalp under your belt."
Wednesdayites have been advised that no tickets will be available on the turnstiles tonight. However, tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the Owls Ticket Office.