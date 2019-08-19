Championship rumours

Sheffield Wednesday backing manager for vacant role, Leeds United chase La Liga midfielder, Trio eye free agent - Championship gossip

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 07:15

1. Bristol City lead race for free agent defender

Bristol City are in talks to sign former Everton and Swansea defender Ashley Williams over a 12-month contract. Reading and Wigan are also interested in the free agent. (The Sun)

2. Robins striker likely to leave

Meanwhile, Robins head coach Lee Johnson has admitted Matty Taylor is likely to leave this summer with unnamed League One clubs tabling offers. (Bristol Live)

3. Charlton chief confident on Hemed approval

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is "quietly confident" the EFL will approve Tomer Hemed's arrival, despite not hearing anything in over a week. (News Shopper)

4. Baston wants to stay at Swansea

Swansea striker Borja Baston has revealed he wants to stay at the Liberty Stadium after the club cooled their search on trying to sell him following Oli McBurnie's exit. (BBC)

