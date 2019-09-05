Sheffield Wednesday are hiring - these are the jobs currently available at Hillsborough

There are a number of jobs available at Sheffield Wednesday.

By Dan Windham
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 12:00

If you’ve ever dreamt of turning up for work at Hillsborough then you could be in luck.

While many fans will have always hoped to pull on the famous blue and white stripes and turn out for Wednesday, this is only a reality for a select few.

But, working for Sheffield Wednesday in any number of other capacities could be the next best thing.

These range from sport scientists to stewards and turnstile operators to retail assistants.

To apply for these jobs, head to the Sheffield Wednesday website.

If any of the roles appeal to you, send your CV to vacancies@swfc.co.uk – the CVs must contain the job vacancy you are wanting to apply for.

Sport Scientist

Reporting to the Head of Academy Sport Science and Medicine the successful candidate will be responsible for the physical development of players.

Qualifications – Essential

• BSc in Sport and Exercise Science (or equivalent subject)

Experience – Essential

• Evidence of working in elite youth football or athletic development

Closing date: 10th September 2019

Apprentice Education Receptionist/Administrator

To contribute to the effective and efficient compliance of all programmes. This involves upholding health and safety procedures alongside security checks at reception.

Qualifications

• Maths and English GCSE grades at ‘C’ or above.

Closing date: 6th September 2019

Steward

The role involves working to ensure a safe and secure experience for all customers within the events venue.

You will be responsible for ensuring the safety and security of customers at football match’s by providing a high visibility security presence

Qualifications

• SIA or working towards - Highly desirable

• NVQ 2

Turnstile Operator

To ensure all spectators are admitted in accordance with the ticketing policy specified for each fixture.

Roles and Responsibilities

To provide an excellent service to Home / Away supporters

To attend the match briefing as given by the Turnstile Manager and to understand the ticketing arrangements for each fixture

Ticket Office and Retail Assistant

To be an active and effective member of the Ticketing team as a Ticket Sales Assistant.

To sell tickets and maximise sales opportunities.

General Description

To carry out ticket sales duties using the venue’s ticketing system, conversing with the public at the Ticket Office and on the phone and ensuring constant attention to detail on all occasions.

Skills and Experience

Previous cash handling or customer service is highly desirable, although full training will be provided.

Hospitality – Waiting on, Catering assistant, Back of House, Bar Porter, Bar Staff