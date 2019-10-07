Sheffield Wednesday are far from the finished article, warns boss Garry Monk

Sheffield Wednesday enter the international break in high spirits after a strong start to Garry Monk's reign.

The Owls have recorded 10 points from a possible 15 to move up to eighth and just three points off Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

If Wednesday win their next fixture – away to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side a week on Friday – they will go top of the league (their promotion rivals are not in action until the day after).

As Monk pointed out in the aftermath of Saturday's gritty 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic, Wednesday have made “good strides” since the 40-year-old took over the reins last month.

No wonder some Wednesdayites are beginning to dream of a Premier League return after a 19-year absence.

But Monk is refusing to get carried away, insisting they are still a long way from being the finished article.

He told The Star: "I have to be pleased with the points return.

"As a manager, you always want more but I have only had a short period working with the players to get that points tally.

"My work right now is to put them in a position where we give ourselves the best chance to take points.

"Are we perfect and completely what we want to be? No, of course not.

"It is going to take a lot more work but what you need is patience and time to do that.

Sheffield Wednesday chief Garry Monk

"There is a lot more to come from this team but also you need time to work with them."

As he continues to implement his footballing philosophy, Monk is determined to make Wednesday difficult to beat.

"We have been in a position to take points in every single game and that is what you have to do in this league, no matter what," he stressed. "It is important in this league that you are still in a position to take points even when you have a dip or levels of performance are indifferent.

"I have tried to add in certain bits along the way but of course we know we need to improve certain bits and the lads know that and are focused on it.

"In terms of results, I don't think we could have asked for much more. Only the Hull game was a disappointment but we were still in a position to take points.

"I think we have made some good strides and the players are understanding what we are trying to do.

“We have had a really good points return since I have come in and we have to continue that as we look to improve the players in areas that we need to."

There is still a long, long way to go with a lot of football still to be played. We are only around the quarter of the season mark.