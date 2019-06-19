Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Kadeem Harris
Sheffield Wednesday are edging closer to sealing a deal for Cardiff City winger Kadeem Harris.
The Star understands talks are progressing well with the 26-year-old, who will leave the Bluebirds when his contract runs out at the end of June.
Middlesbrough are also thought to have expressed an interest in Harris this summer but the Owls appear set to win the race to land the pacey forward. One report has suggested Harris will sign a three-year contract at Hillsborough.
Sources close to Wednesday have confirmed Harris has been on their radar since the end of last season.
Owls manager Steve Bruce, who is keen to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League next season, is understood to be a big fan of Harris's qualities. Bruce wants more pace and energy in the wide areas as he looks to put his own stamp in the team in his first full transfer window and believes Harris fits the bill.
Harris made 79 appearances for Cardiff, hitting seven goals.
But he found first-team football hard to come by in the Premier League last season. Harris featured just 13 times, scoring one goal – the winner against Fulham last October - as Neil Warnock's team lost their battle for survival.
Harris has also enjoyed spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Brentford and Barnsley.
As things stand, Wednesday are currently unable to register any new players because they are under a soft transfer embargo after filing their accounts late to the English Football League.
But the Owls, who have already agreed deals with out-of-contract duo Moses Odubajo and Julian Börner, are in regular talks with the EFL and are confident the ban will soon be overturned.