Sheffield Wednesday: Andy Holdsworth demands big improvement ahead of the Under-18s national play-off final with Cardiff City

Under-18s boss Andy Holdsworth has spoken of his relief after the Owls' hard-fought play-off semi-final victory over Ipswich Town.

Republic of Ireland Under 19 international Conor Grant's first half penalty kept Wednesday's double dream alive.

But Holdsworth, whose side claimed the Professional Development League North title earlier this month, was far from impressed with their display.

"We did it the hard way," he said. “We did not perform to the level of standards we have set all season and that is probably the worst I have seen us play.

“We have just discussed it as staff and as players. I’m sure we will not play like that again.

“We would expect more from them, but I think that is because they have set such a high standard throughout the season.

“As coaches, we want them to go out there, do the right things and do the basics right. They didn’t really do that.

“But they have got to the final, which was the main aim once we got into the play-offs and we have done that."

The Owls will now face Cardiff City in the PDL2 national play-off final at Hillsborough after the Bluebirds defeated Leeds United 2-1.

"It is good for them to get to the final; it’s pushing their boundaries and creating an environment for them to win stuff," added. Holdsworth.

Wednesday: Render, Dawudo, Rice, Thompson, Ellery; Waldock, Farmer (Hammoud 70), Shaw, Grant (Brandy 90), Vasalo (Reaney 83); Hagan