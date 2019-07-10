Sheffield Wednesday add home friendly with Spanish club Espanyol to pre-season schedule
Sheffield Wednesday will round off their pre-season programme with a home friendly against Spanish team Espanyol.
Steve Bruce's men will welcome the La Liga side to Hillsborough on Sunday, July 28, kick-off 3pm.
Four-time Copa del Rey winners Espanyol finished seventh in Spain's top-flight last term. Due to Europa League commitments, they recently withdraw from a proposed pre-season clash with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
The warm-up fixture with the Periquitos will be Wednesday’s only pre-season outing on home soil ahead of the Championship opener with Reading on Saturday August 3.
The Owls signed off their 10-day warm-weather training camp in Portugal with a 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town last night. Strikers Lucas Joao and Sam Winnall registered to help Wednesday overcome the Shrews in a practice match.
Next up for Wednesday are friendlies with Lincoln City and Stocksbridge where Bruce will send split teams
Wednesday’s pre-season fixture schedule:
Lincoln (a) Saturday 13 July, 1pmStocksbridge (a) Saturday 13 July, 3pmNorthampton (a) Tuesday 16 July, 7.30pmVfB Lubeck (a) Friday 19 July, 6pmHolstein Kiel (a) Sunday 21 July, 1.30pmEspanyol (h) Sunday 28 July, 3.00pm