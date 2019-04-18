Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach set to miss Norwich City clash, Dominic Iorfa and Rolando Aarons updates

Sheffield Wednesday will be without injured midfielder Adam Reach for tomorrow’s match against top of the table Norwich City.

Reach is sidelined after picking up an Achilles injury in the first half of last weekend’s defeat to Leeds United, as Rolando Aarons is also set to miss the match as he returns from an ankle complaint.

Dominic Iorfa and Lucas Joao could return though, with both fit for the Carrow Road clash.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s evening kick off, Bruce said: “Reach is not fit. I honestly can’t tell you [when he will be back].

“He’s got a bit of an Achilles injury and he’s got a bit of a knee injury too but I really can’t tell you but he’s not fit for tomorrow.

“Joao is ok, Iorfa is ok. Aarons is going to try and train today and we will see how he is but he is certainly not available for tomorrow.”

Aarons has been out since sustaining an ankle injury in the warm up before the 0-0 draw against Stoke City and Bruce admitted he has been missed for Wednesday in recent weeks.

“He’s something different that we haven’t got but unfortunately he has picked up an injury which seems to be par for the course,” he said.

“Unfortunately it’s a shame for him because just as he was running into some form he’s picked up an ankle injury and it has kept him out for the last two or three weeks.

“It’s part and parcel of it but we miss that he’s explosive and that bit of pace but he’s still not fit.”