Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach makes honest admission about his Owls form

The winger has struggled to hit top form so far during the 2019/20 campaign, hitting just one goal in 11 Championship appearances.

His patchy performances has seen Reach come in for some criticism from the terraces.

But the 26-year-old, who grabbed nine goals last term, is confident he can get back to his best under the tutelage of manager Garry Monk.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s been an okay start (personally)," he said. "It took a while for that first goal to come and I think for a wide player, the sooner you get that goal you get that confidence.

"I have got that now, I want to play at the level that I know I am capable of, and to do it consistently over a run of games.

"I haven’t managed that, but I will take positives again. Just like the team, I still have lots to improve on. I think the manager can help me do that.

"I am more than capable of getting 10 goals (this season), that’s still my target."

Owls star Adam Reach has scored just once this season

Wednesday enter the international break in high spirits after Saturday's hard-earned win over Wigan Athletic. The result nudged Monk's side up to eighth in the table, only three points adrift of leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Reach said: "For me, and the team, consistency is key. We are in a good position, three points from the top. We haven’t played our best football, so that shows there is lots more to come.

"Sometimes you are not going to play well, get scrappy games, but you need to pick up the points. I think we have the squad that knows how to do that.

"It’s about winning four or five games on the bounce and propelling yourself up the league. We can tick this one off and now look forward to Cardiff."

Reach provided the assist for Massimo Luongo's well-taken 57th minute strike against the Latics.

"I am happy with that," he said. "If I can’t get on the scoresheet, then it’s important for the wide players to at least get assists.