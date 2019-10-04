Sheffield Wednesday ace Steven Fletcher's amazing goal-scoring record against Wigan Athletic
Owls star Steven Fletcher will be aiming to maintain his superb goal-scoring record against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
The experienced centre-forward has scored more goals (8) versus the Latics than any other club, including the winner when the two clubs last met in January.
Fletcher, who has already found the back of the net on five occasions this term, is expected to be restored to Wednesday's attack this weekend, having missed the midweek loss at Hull City due to a minor ankle problem.
Owls defender Dominic Iorfa told The Star: "He is a big player for us. He is in great form as well.
"Any team would miss a player of his calibre. I think he is one of the best strikers in the league and on his day he is unplayable. He does a lot for the team and we did miss him (at Hull).
"He is a big player for the team. He links play from back to front. A lot of our play goes through him and he brings a lot of players into the game.
"It is unfortunate that he missed the game but hopefully he will be fit for this weekend."
Fletcher has enjoyed a fine start to the season, hitting five goals in 10 outings. His impressive form culminated in him winning the club's September player of the month award for September. The Scot claimed 31 per cent of the vote, pipping Julian Borner (19%) and Atdhe Nuhiu (14%) to the accolade.
"He is a nightmare to defend against in training," admitted Iorfa. "He picks up good positions and his movement is good.
"He brings a lot of players into the game. His link up play is good.
"There are times when you think you can't get tight because if there are runners going off him, the majority of the time, he will use them and then you are out of the game."