Sheffield Wednesday ace Massimo Luongo ready for Queens Park Rangers reunion

The 26-year-old joined Wednesday from the West London outfit in a £1m deal on August deadline-day.

Luongo was a popular figure at QPR, making over 150 appearances in a four-year spell.

"I will see a lot of mates and players I used to play with but it will not be a weird feeling," said the Australian international, who made his first Owls start in their second round Carabao Cup win away to local rivals Rotherham United in midweek. "I won't treat it any different to another game."

Owls midfelder Massimo Luongo

Asked if he has caught up with any of his ex-team-mates ahead of the clash, Luongo said: "I have been in touch with a couple of them.

"Obviously, I have known them for years. Come the weekend, I will probably drop them a text and see what they are doing and stuff like that."

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is expecting some friendly banter, saying: "If I do play, I'm sure I will be a target. They definitely don't want me getting one over them."

The Hoops, who lock horns with the Owls at Hillsborough on Saturday, triumphed 2-1 on their last visit to S6 on the final-day of the 2018/19 season. They have made a solid start under new boss Mark Warburton, picking up seven points from their opening five fixtures.

"They have had a good start," acknowledged Luongo. "I haven't watched any of the games or seen how they have played but last year at this point they had no points in four games.

"It is a good start for them and I know the expectations within the club. They expect to be pushing past mid-table.

"They won't be happy with seven points and will come up to Sheffield because they won last year when they came up here so they will think this is a game they can win.