Sheffield Wednesday ace Julian Börner in the running for Championship player of the month award

Owls defender Julian Borner

The popular German, who has been a tower of strength at the back for Wednesday this season, faces competition to land the prize from Huddersfield Town's Juninho Bacuna, Millwall's Tom Bradshaw and Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham.

Börner has been a revelation since arriving on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld, forming a strong partnership at the heart of their backline with Dominic Iorfa.

The 28-year-old, a big hit with the Owls fan-base, helped Wednesday record clean sheets against Wigan Athletic and Stoke City last month.

Börner also opened his Owls goal-scoring account, finding the back of the net with a fine volley in their frustrating draw at Cardiff City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He missed their goalless stalemate with Leeds United after sustaining an ankle injury in the warm-up and was replaced at centre-back by Sam Hutchinson.