Sheffield Wednesday ace Barry Bannan hails new boss Garry Monk after away win at Huddersfield Town
Midfield star Barry Bannan has praised the Owls' character after their comfortable 2-0 victory over lowly Huddersfield Town in manager Garry Monk's first match in charge.
Wednesday returned to winning ways on Sunday, overcoming the second-from-bottom Terriers after goals either side of half-time from Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall.
It was the Owls' fourth victory in seven Championship outings and the result lifted Monk's men up to ninth in the standings.
Bannan, who scooped the man-of-the-match performance after a virtuoso performance in midfield, told Sky Sports: "It's a great reaction after losing before the international break. The new manager has come in and we've hit the ground running with a great victory.
"There's a lot of talent in the squad and we've just been missing something's over the past two years. The boys are really happy with the first week's training and what the gaffer has said to us has been positive.
"He could be the guy to find that missing link that we've missed in the last couple of years."
Bannan wore the captain's armband in the absence of Tom Lees, who was ruled out for the second match running with a hamstring problem. The 29-year-old pulled the strings in the centre in his 150th league start for the club since arriving on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in August 2015.