Sheffield Wednesday: A case of been there, seen it, done it for Joey Pelupessy
Joey Pelupessy feels fully up to speed with life in the Championship and expects Sheffield Wednesday will thrive in the division next season.
The Dutch midfielder – who joined the Owls in January 2018 from Heracles in his homeland – has completed his first full season in English football and believes he has seen everything the Championship has to offer.
“I have seen everything, good and bad results, good opponents, easy wins and losses,” he said.
“I think I have seen the Championship - with a lot of intensity and different games.
“For me, it is really good for my development and why I came here.
“A lot of things I expected are coming true.
“I expected a high standard.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“I never played here and know some Dutch players playing here and I expected a lot of intensity and it has come true.”
The 26-year-old believes Wednesday will be a stronger force in the division next season thanks to the growing confidence within the squad.
After a poor first half of the campaign, they rallied under the guidance of Steve Bruce, losing just three times in their final 19 league matches.
“To be honest I have always believed,” Pelupessy said.
“If you see our team in training sessions and games, we have a lot of players with quality.
“At the beginning, results were not good, but now you see the confidence and a lot of quality.”