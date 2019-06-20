Sheffield Wednesday 2019/20 Championship fixtures: Opening day trip to Reading awaits Steve Bruce's men
Sheffield Wednesday face a trip to Reading on the opening day of the 2019/20 Championship season.
Steve Bruce's side, who finished 12th last season, will lock horns with the Royals at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, August 3.
The Owls have been handed a South Yorkshire derby for their first home fixture with newly-promoted Barnsley heading to S6 on August 10.
After the Reds, Wednesday go to Millwall on August 17 before entertaining League One champions Luton Town three days later.
Their August programme also includes a trip to Preston North End on August 24 and a Hillsborough tussle with Queens Park Rangers on August 31.
October sees the Owls welcome Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United to Hillsborough in another derby on October 26, with the reverse fixture pencilled in for January 11.
As for the Christmas period, Wednesday will travel to Stoke City on Boxing Day. They see out 2019 with a home fixture against Neil Warnock's Cardiff City. Wednesday begin 2020 at home to Hull City on New Year's Day.Bruce's team end the season at home to Middlesbrough on May 2.
Wednesday fixtures in full:
August
3 Reading (A)10 Barnsley (H)17 Millwall (A)20 Luton (H)24 Preston (A)31 QPR (H)
September
14 Huddersfield (A)
21 Fulham (H)
28 Middlesbrough (A)
October
1 Hull (A)
5 Wigan (H)
19 Cardiff (A)
22 Stoke (H)
26 Leeds (H)
November
2 Blackburn (A)
9 Swansea (H)
23 West Brom (A)
27 Birmingham (H)
30 Charlton (A)
December
7 Brentford (H)
11 Derby (A)
14 Nottingham Forest (A)
21 Bristol City (H)
26 Stoke (A)
29 Cardiff (H)
January
1 Hull (H)
11 Leeds (A)
18 Blackburn (H)
25 Wigan (A)
February
1 Millwall (H)
8 Barnsley (A)
12 Luton (A)
15 Reading (H)
22 Birmingham (A)
26 Charlton (H)
29 Derby (H)
March
7 Brentford (A)
14 Nottingham Forest (H)
17 Bristol City (A)
21 West Brom (H)
April
4 Swansea (A)
10 Preston (H)
13 QPR (A)
18 Huddersfield (H)
25 Fulham (A)
May
2 Middlesbrough (H)