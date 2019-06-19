Sheffield Wednesday 2019/20 Championship fixtures - Everything you need to know

But what do we know already? And what does it all mean for the Owls? Let’s take a run through all the information we already have.

When will we know what the fixtures are?

Sheffield Wednesday players will have one eye on the Championship fixture announcement tomorrow.

Fixture lists for the Championship, League One and League Two are all released by the EFL at 9am on Thursday, June 20. The lists will be released on the EFL website and The Star will bring you all the reaction as it comes.

What do we know about the fixtures so far?

For a host of reasons, not least security, it is highly unusual for two major teams to play in the same city on the same day. Premier League fixtures have already been released, and Sheffield United’s involvement means that the Owls will play away on Boxing Day, and at home on New Year’s Day.

What are the key dates for Wednesday fans to look out for?

Fixture Release Date – Thursday 20 June 2019, 9am

Start Date – Saturday 3 August 2019

Carabao Cup Round One – w/c 12 August 2019

EFL Trophy Round One – w/c 2 September 2019

Championship Play-Off Final – Monday 25 May 2020

What about the Carabao Cup draw?

Wednesday have been given number 31 in the northern section of the draw, which will take place the same day their Championship fixtures are released, on Thursday June 20.

The draw, to be completed by former Premier League stars John Barnes and Ray Parlour at a Morrisons superstore in London (because of course it is), will start at 7pm. Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

What are Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season fixtures so far?

It’s looking a little lean at current, with the Owls having scheduled three fixtures. Two of those will take place on the same day, with the main body of senior players expected to take the field at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank and others playing at Stocksbridge, both on Saturday July 13.

They will travel to Northampton a few days later as they take on the Cobblers at Sixfields Stadium on Tuesday July 16.