Sheffield Wednesday 2 Swansea City 2 AS IT HAPPENED: More late drama at Hillsborough as Swansea nick point after injury time goal

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Swansea City at Hillsborough today with the home side hoping to bounce back into the Championship play-off places.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 3:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 4:56 pm
Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City LIVE

Kick-off is at 3pm with team news from both sides expected about an hour earlier.

Our man Alex Miller is on hand delivering every meaningful kick of the action.