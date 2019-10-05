Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan Athletic 0 AS IT HAPPENED: Owls head into international break with win
Hello and a very warm welcome to Hillsborough for our live blog of all the latest goings on this afternoon.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 11:27 am
Updated
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:52 pm
Wigan Athletic are the guests at Hillsborough today and arrive in woeful away from, boasting just one win in their last 27 games on the road. Nothing is given in the Championship though, and Wednesday will need to be on their game to take a valuable three points into the international break next week.
