Sheffield Wednesday 1 QPR 2 - Managerless Owls slip to third league defeat in four matches after Jordan Hugill's second half double

Lee Bullen's men appeared on course to record a third Hillbsorough win on the spin after Steven Fletcher's 23rd minute penalty.

But Hugill, on a season-long loan from Premier League West Ham United, scored twice in the space of four minutes to help the West London outfit win consecutive league matches at S6 for the first time since February 1996.

The result means the Owls head into the international break on the back of three defeats in their last four Championship outings. Their lacklustre second half showing may end up hitting caretaker manager Lee Bullen's hopes of landing the permanent manager's job on a full-time basis.

Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

Boos greeted the full-time whistle and Wednesday have plenty to think about over the next fortnight.

There was a big cheer from the home fans as Fernando Forestieri's name was read out before kick-off. Forestieri was recalled to starting XI at the expense of Jacob Murphy.

And the hosts made a steady start, with Barry Bannan, handed the captain's armband in the absence of Tom Lees, who pulled out in the warm-up, superbly spraying the ball out wide to the overlapping Morgan Fox. The left-back drove forward and whipped in a super cross that Yoann Barbet nearly turned into his own net but Joe Lumley came to his rescue.

As an attacking force, QPR looked lively in the early stages and Ilias Chair turned sharply in the penalty area before seeing his weak left foot strike comfortably kept out by Keiren Westwood.

Chair tried his luck again in the 12th minute only to see his rasping right foot attempt deflected behind for a corner.

It then an excellent piece of defending at the other end from Ryan Manning to prevent Steven Fletcher from latching on Kadeem Harris's dangerous cross from the left.

Julian Börner collected the first booking of the afternoon after scything down Nahki Wells near the half-way line as QPR looked to launch a quick counter attack.

But Fletcher netted for the second Championship match running in the 23rd minute. Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot after Fernando Forestieri, making his first start of the campaign, was pulled down in the box by Grant Hall and Fletcher coolly slotted home the penalty.

Things threatened to boil over when Jordan Hugill and Bannan clashed near the half-way line. Both were cautioned after their heated exchange.QPR looked for an instant response, with Barbet heading over Ryan Manning's free-kick.

Manning went close to levelling things up in the 36th minute, curling a left foot free kick into the side-netting after Morgan Fox was harshly penalised for a heavy tackle on Wells.

The R's finished an open, exciting first half on the front foot as Wells beat the offside trap before the testing the reflexes of Westwood from an acute angle.Westwood again thwarted Wells after half-time, making a great block following a delightful through ball by Chair.

Too often Wednesday cheaply coughed up possession and QPR deservedly restored parity on the hour mark. A lovely defence-splitting pass by Wells put Hugill in the clear and the in-form striker rounded Westwood before tapping into an unguarded net.

Hugill bagged his and the R's second in the 64th minute. He swept in Ryan Manning's cross from the left to complete the comeback. Wednesday's protests for offside fell on deaf ears.

Bullen tweaked their shape and formation, throwing on Massimo Luongo to beef up their midfield. Morgan Fox was sacrificed as they switched from a 4-3-3 system to 3-5-2. But it made little difference as QPR continued to dominate.

Bullen tried to spark his attack into life by putting on Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu. With eight minutes remaining, Nuhiu blazed over from close range after a glorious delivery by Bannan.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer (Murphy 75), Iorfa, Borner, Fox (Luongo 67); Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach (Nuhiu 76); Forestieri, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Lee, Dawson, Rhodes, Bates.

QPR: Lumley; Hall, Leistner, Barbet; Rangel (Kane 88), Ball, Manning, Eze (Scowen 83), Chair; Hugill, Wells (Mlakar 67). Substitutes: Kelly, Pugh, Osayi-Samuel, Owens.

Attendance: 23,446.