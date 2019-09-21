Sheffield Wednesday 1 Fulham 1 - Super-sub Atdhe Nuhiu saves point for Owls in Garry Monk's first home match in charge

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Nuhiu, a second half replacement for Steven Fletcher, dived to head home Kadeem Harris's cross from the left to send Hillsborough into raptures.

The Kosovo international's late heroics cancelled out Tom Cairney's 42nd minute opener.

The result lifts Wednesday up to eighth and maintains Monk's unbeaten start as manager.

The Owls, who made one change to their starting line-up with Kieran Lee replacing Jacob Murphy in midfield, lined up in a 4-3-3 formation. Adam Reach moved from the No 10 position to the right wing and Lee played alongside stand-in captain Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson in the centre.

It took a good piece of defending from Julian Borner to deny Bobby Decordova-Reid a sight at goal in the early stages as Fulham bossed possession.

But Wednesday almost caught the visitors napping on the counter attack following a lovely, free-flowing move. Kadeem Harris fed Barry Bannan, who played a sumptuous pass out wide to Reach. He the winger carried the ball forward at purpose before delivering a teasing cross to the back post which Steven Fletcher headed off target.

Full-back Moses Odubajo came to the Owls' rescue in the 19th minute, producing an inch perfect last-ditch tackle to prevent Ivan Cavaleiro from latching on to Aleksandar Mitrovic's through ball.

Moments later, Wednesday nearly got their noses in front through Reach after great wing play by Harris. The former Cardiff City man darted to the byline and dinked a lovely ball into the box that picked out Reach, whose downward header was brilliantly kept out by Marcus Bettinelli. Fletcher's follow up strike from an acute angle was also saved by the Fulham shot-stopper.

Cavaleiro then reminded the Owls of his threat at the other end, dragging a shot wide when well-placed.

Although the Cottagers monopolised possession - they had 76 per cent in the opening 45 minutes - Wednesday created a number of chances. Reach teed up Lee, who turned sharply before unleashing a fierce shot straight at Bettinelli.

The hosts largely kept Anthony Knockaert under wraps but the talented winger forced Keiren Westwood into action from a free-kick after Borner clumsily upended Decordova-Reid near the penalty area.

Three minutes before half-time, Fulham opened the scoring after a relentless period of posession. Joe Bryan's cross from the left caused havoc in the penalty area as Westwood could only push it into the path of Cairney, who made no mistake from close range.

The Cottagers continued to dictacte proceedings after the break so it was no surprise Monk made a change in the 58th minute, throwing on Murphy for Reach.

Murphy nearly made an instant impact, heading Bannan's peach of a cross narrowly wide.

That chance lifted Wednesday from their slumber and Fletcher neatly cushioned the ball into Bannan, who let fly from 20 yards out but his strike flew over the bar.

The Owls huffed and puffed but struggled to break Fulham down. Substitute Atdhe Nuhiu rose unchallenged to head Palmer's cross straight at Bettinelli as Wednesday looked like falling to a second successive home defeat.

But Nuhiu had the last word to ensure it finished honours even.

Owls: Westwood; Odubajo, Iorfa, Borner, Palmer; Hutchinson, Bannan, Lee (Winnall 70); Reach (Murphy 58), Harris, Fletcher (Nuhiu 77). Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Luongo, Bates.

Fulham: Bettinelli; Sessegnon (Odoi 67), Mawson, Ream, Bryan; Decordova-Reid, Reed, Cairney; Knockaert (Kamara 82), Cavaleiro (Arter 66), Mitrovic. Substitutes: Rodak, McDonald, Johansen, Onomah.

Attendance: 23,342