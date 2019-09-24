Sheffield Wednesday 0 v Everton 2 AS IT HAPPENED: Owls miss host of chances to crash out of Carabao Cup
Sheffield Wednesday take on Premier League Everton this evening for a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 15:34 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 21:36 pm
Marco Silva’s Toffees arrive at Hillsborough bang out of form after a run of four league matches without a win. The Owls on the other hand remain unbeaten under the stewardship of new manager Garry Monk after Atdhe Nuhiu’s last-gasp winner earned them a draw against Fulham.
Our man Alex Miller is at the ground delivering all the latest action as Wednesday look to record a cup shock.