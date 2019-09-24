Sheffield Wednesday 0 Everton 2: Player ratings as Owls spurn chances to crash out of Carabao Cup
Sheffield Wednesday missed a handful of good chances to get back into their Carabao Cup third round clash with Everton after a Dominic Calvert-Lewin double inside ten minutes ultimately put the Toffees through.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 21:37 pm
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 21:38 pm
Garry Monk made eight changes to the side that drew to Fulham at the weekend and in the early stages it showed before a more fluent Owls showing from the half-hour mark.
But who were the bright sparks as they crashed out of the League Cup? Let’s take a look at the player ratings from Hillsborough.