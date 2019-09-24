Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa missed a good chance in the first half.

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Everton 2: Player ratings as Owls spurn chances to crash out of Carabao Cup

Sheffield Wednesday missed a handful of good chances to get back into their Carabao Cup third round clash with Everton after a Dominic Calvert-Lewin double inside ten minutes ultimately put the Toffees through.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 21:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 21:38 pm

Garry Monk made eight changes to the side that drew to Fulham at the weekend and in the early stages it showed before a more fluent Owls showing from the half-hour mark.

But who were the bright sparks as they crashed out of the League Cup? Let’s take a look at the player ratings from Hillsborough.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

Made a good save to deny Calvert-Lewin a first-half hat-trick. Distribution pretty solid.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Moses Odubajo - 5

MIA for the first goal and shaky throughout. Bright going forward again. It's been a tough start to his Wednesday career.

Photo: JPIMedia

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Left goalscorer Calvert-Lewin for the first but grew into it as the game went on. Missed a glaring headed chance at the back post.

Photo: Pete Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Jordan Thorniley - 6

Solid if unspectacular. Seemed to develop an understanding with Iorfa after a harrowing first few minutes.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3