Sheffield United news and rumours: La Liga side threaten Blades deal, Celtic cool interest in George Baldock
Here's today's news and transfer rumours involving the Blades...
La Liga side Sevilla are looking to beat Sheffield United to the signing of Brentford striker Neal Maupay, who is set to be in high demand this summer following a stellar 2018/19 campaign.
The Frenchman's agent is believed to have flown out to Seville to hold discussions with the 2015/16 Europa League winners, who may only be required to pay €10 million for the Bees goal machine.
Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has been talking up his abilities, and has claimed that he's ready to take the number one shirt at Manchester United this season.
The England U21 international played an integral role in the Blade’s sensational promotion campaign, and has been heavily linked with a return to Bramall Lane for the 2019/20 season, but he appears to have his heart set on stealing David de Gea's first team spot at Old Trafford.
However, the Red Devils are highly unlikely to drop the Spain sensation any time soon, and Henderson may well be loaned out to Chris Wilder's side again in order to give him some risk-free, valuable Premier League experience.
In other news, Celtic are said to have cooled their interest in United ace George Baldock, and are lining up Arsenal forgotten man Carl Jenkinson as a backup option.
Wilder is believed to be unwilling to part ways with Baldock, even it means losing him on a free transfer next year, while the Gunners are very likely to let Jenkinson leave this summer following a frustrating eight year spell in north London.