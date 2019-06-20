Sheffield United fans think the Blades expertly trolled Sheffield Wednesday over Championship fixtures announcement
The Championship fixtures were announced this morning and Sheffield Wednesday fans are quietly confident of a positive start to the season.
The Owls learnt their Championship fate at 9am this morning as the fixtures for all 72 EFL clubs were announced.
Wednesday start their season with an away day on August 3 before hosting Barnsley at Hillsborough and then travelling to Millwall the week after.
Steve Bruce’s side then face Luton at home, Preston North End away and then QPR at home.
Fans were glued to Twitter this morning to scan all of the club’s fixtures but they were forced to contend with a cheeky dig from Sheffield United.
After their promotion to the Premier League, Sheffield United received their top-flight fixture list last Thursday.
And it seems the club couldn’t resist one more dig at their neighbours by tweeting their Premier League fixtures at the same time as Wednesday’s were announced.
At 9am exactly, Sheffield United tweeted: “In case you missed it, here is our 19/20 @premierleague fixtures.”
As usual, the timing was not lost on many Sheffield United fans who were quick to point out their trolling.
HLTCO tweeted: “Sheffield United waiting until the very second Sheffield Wednesday announce their Championship fixture list to remind them that they'll be playing in the Premier League next season is the sort of pettiness we can all get behind.”
Sam Robinson tweeted: “What a power move.”
Leigh Smith tweeted: “Well played,” while Stephen Mumford said that it was ‘top trolling’.
Liquid Richy tweeted: “So Sheffield United have tweeted this on EFL fixture release day - this is actually an elite level of pettiness, hahahaha.”