Sheffield United fans reveal the plane banner message that will fly over Hillsborough

Sheffield United fans have revealed the mocking message that will fly over Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday take on QPR this Sunday.

While the Blades will be fighting for the Championship title on Sunday away at Stoke City, Wednesday will play out their season at home to the 19th place QPR.

Hillsborough Stadium (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It will be Sheffield United’s last game in the Championship after victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday, followed by Leeds United’s draw with Aston Villa, confirmed their Premier League return.

In an attempt to stick the boot in to their Wednesday rivals, United fans have raised funds for a plane banner to fly over Hillsborough during the match.

The fundraising target of £780 was reached yesterday and details of the banner have now been released.

After a poll on Facebook, the message will read ‘MIND THE GAP...THE CITY IS OURS!’

The plane is due to fly over Hillsborough and Bramall Lane, where a beam back will be showing the Stoke City match, between 12:30-2:15pm.

Any additional money on the gofundmepage will go towards Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have now set up a fundraising page seeking donations for St Luke’s Hospice which has almost raised £4,000.

Wednesdayite James Lindsay, who set up the fundraiser, said: “The point is we’re all Sheffield aren’t we? There are more important things than rivalry and flying a plane over a stadium.

“I saw that St Luke's were doing a collection at the game on Sunday so thought this would help them out.”

For more information on the St Luke's Hospice fundraising page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wereallsheffieldarentwe