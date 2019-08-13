Sheffield United and Steve Bruce's Newcastle among the teams Sheffield Wednesday could face after tonight's Carabao Cup draw
Though the outcome of Sheffield Wednesday’s Carabao Cup first round match against crisis club Bury remains shrouded in doubt, the two clubs will feature in tonight’s draw for the second round.
Set to take place at Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium after their clash with Leeds United, the competition will remain split between north and south groups, with Wednesday and Bury represented by ball number 22.
The Premier League’s top sides will enter at round three, but among the sides the Owls could be faced up against are city rivals Sheffield United and Newcastle United, managed by former boss Steve Bruce.
Their first round match was due to take place at Hillsborough this evening but was suspended by the EFL owing to Bury’s ongoing financial crisis. The Lancashire club have until August 23 to show authorities they have the financial ability to continue as a league side.
It is expected that Wednesday would be awarded a bye should the worst happen.
The other Premier League teams on their side of the draw are Aston Villa, Everton, Burnley and Leicester.
Leeds, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City would provide all-Yorkshire match-ups.