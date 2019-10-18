Shefffield Wednesday team news: Sam Hutchinson returns as Garry Monk makes two changes for Cardiff City test
Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has made two changes to his starting XI for this evening’s clash with Cardiff City.
Monk has handed first-team recalls to left-back Morgan Fox and midfielder Sam Hutchinson, who missed their victory over Wigan Athletic before the international break through suspension. Moses Odubajo and Joey Pelupessy have dropped to the bench.
It is Fox's first Championship start since Queens Park Rangers on August 31. His return means Scotland international Liam Palmer moves to right-back.
Fernando Forestieri has been included on the substitutes bench, having served a six-match ban for allegedly using racist language in a pre-season friendly last year, but club captain Tom Lees (hamstring) misses out again.
Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Iorfa, Börner, Fox; Hutchinson, Bannan, Luongo; Reach, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Pelupessy, Nuhiu, Murphy, Forestieri, Lee, Odubajo.