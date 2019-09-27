The rules Sheffeld Wednesday fans must follow at Hillsborough following Tango's ban

The club confirmed yesterday that they had banned the fan for two years for using ‘foul and abusive language’ to female stewards during a match against QPR.

Tango was kicked out of Hillsborough just after half-time with the Owls going on to lose 2-1 on August 31.

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said: “We can confirm Mr Gregory has been excluded from all Sheffield Wednesday fixtures and official club events for a period of two years.

Owls fan Tango involved with an argument with stewards resulting in him being removed from the New York Stadium - Pic Steve Ellis

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Mr Gregory used foul and abusive language in an extremely aggressive manner to female stewards during our home fixture against QPR this month, leaving both deeply upset.

“Three days prior, Mr Gregory was ejected from the Carabao Cup-tie at Rotherham for offences which were in clear breach of EFL ground regulations and wholly unbefitting of the conduct we expect from our supporters.

“Mr Gregory, who has been warned over his conduct on numerous occasions historically, agreed that his actions were unacceptable in a recent meeting with the club’s safety officer, at which he was informed of the banning order. This has since been confirmed in writing and he now has the right to appeal this decision.”

In a post on Facebook, Tango sent Sheffield Wednesday fans a message thanking them for their support over the last 40 years.

Sheffield Wednesday and the EFL have published a number of ground regulations and supporter safety guidelines that fans must follow during games.

The club state: “Sheffield Wednesday are reminding supporters of their conduct whilst following the team both at Hillsborough and away from home.

“Recent incidents of unacceptable behaviour have undermined the family values of our club and those responsible will be sanctioned in the strictest possible way if identified, together with their details being passed to the respective police force.

“Sanctions include up to three-year and lifetime bans if deemed necessary.”

Rule number 9 of the EFL’s ground regulations state: “The use of threatening behaviour, foul or abusive language is strictly forbidden and will result in arrest and/or ejection from the Ground. The Club may impose a ban for one or more Matches.”