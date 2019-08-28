Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Live updates, action and reaction from the New York Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday have made the short trip to Rotherham this evening as their League Cup campaign gets underway in the second round.
After their bye in the first round at the hands of Bury, the Owls will attempt to get themselves into the third round for the first time since the 2015/16 season, when they beat Newcastle and Arsenal on their way to the quarter-finals.
This south Yorkshire derby tie delivered a brace of memorable 2-2 draws last season, the second of which came here as Dominic Iorfa scored in the tenth minute of injury time to secure a point.
Caretaker boss Lee Bullen is expected to make a host of changes for the tie.
