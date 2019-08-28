Rotherham United 0 v Sheffield Wednesday 0 LIVE: Kadeem Harris on at half-time in hope of Owls improvement
Sheffield Wednesday have made the short trip to Rotherham this evening as their League Cup campaign gets underway in the second round.
By Alex Miller
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 18:10
After their bye in the first round at the hands of Bury, the Owls will attempt to get themselves into the third round for the first time since the 2015/16 season, when they beat Newcastle and Arsenal on their way to the quarter-finals.
