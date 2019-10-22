The roads that will shut tonight as 700 Stoke City fans arrive for Sheffield Wednesday match
Sheffield Wednesday host Stoke City tonight at Hillsborough and a number of roads will be closed as a result.
The Owls issued the road closure information for Sheffield residents earlier this afternoon as they prepare for the visit of 700 Stoke City fans.
Sheffield Wednesday said that information over road closure was part of the ‘club’s commitment to residents living in and around Hillsborough’.
A club spokesperson said: “As part of the club’s commitment to residents living in and around Hillsborough, our stadium operations team are providing key information relative to all matchday activity in S6.
“This will include all pertinent issues and continues for tonight’s Championship fixture against Stoke City.”
Road closures
Herries Road/Herries Road South diversion route 5.30pm – 7.00pm
Penistone Road North single lane closed 6.45pm – 9.15pm
Catch Bar Lane/Leppings Lane closed 7.00pm – 9.30pm
Penistone Road both carriageways closed 9.30pm – 10.30pm
Herries Road closed 9.15pm – 10.15pm
New proposals
The road closures come after Sheffield City Council announced plans for numerous roads to be shut on match days.
Eight streets around the stadium would be closed on ‘event days’ – including part of the A61 Penistone Road North – under proposals by Sheffield Council, which claims the new restrictions will improve safety.
There would be no waiting allowed on another five roads for 12 hours – between 10am and 10pm – on days when the ground is hosting events.
The Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) proposed by the council has provoked concern among those living and working in the area, who claim it could render residents ‘prisoners in their own homes’ and cost business owners their livelihoods.
The proposals will go ahead if no objections are received by the November 7 deadline, it adds, and should anyone object it will be up to the ‘cabinet member for highways’ to ‘decide how to proceed’.
Under the new restrictions being proposed, the following roads would be closed on event days: Leppings Lane (closures are already in place here on match days); Penistone Road North, between Herries Road and Parkside Road; Catch Bar Lane; Leake Road, Farndale Road; Bickerton Road; Fielding Road; Vere Road.
There would be no waiting on event days between 10am and 10pm on these roads: Herries Road, Herries Road South, Rawson Spring Road, Rawson Spring Way; Parkside Road.
In addition, there would be no waiting ‘at any time’ on Clay Wheels Lane, to the north of the stadium, where a coach parking bay would operate on event days.