Revealed: The sell-on clause Sheffield Wednesday have secured in Lucas Joao's proposed transfer to Reading
Sheffield Wednesday have inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause into Lucas Joao's proposed transfer to Reading, The Star has learned.
The centre-forward travelled south on Tuesday to undergo a medical ahead of finalising his big-money switch to Berkshire.
The Star understands the Royals have agreed a fee in the region of £5m for Joao, which could rise to as much as £7m with add-ons.
It is thought the Royals will stump up a six-figure sum up front to sign Joao and the rest will be paid in instalments.
Joao played against Reading in Wednesday's season opener last weekend. He stepped up off the bench and scored in the Owls' 3-1 triumph at the Madejski Stadium.
Joao, who kicked off his career at Nacional in Portugal, has notched 29 goals in 128 outings in all competitions for Wednesday.
He featured prominently in the Owls side that reached the 2016 Championship play-off final and memorably scored in their superb League Cup home victory over Arsenal.
But Joao struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot in Carlos Carvalhal's second year at the helm and was farmed out on loan to Blackburn Rovers where he scored three goals in 13 outings.
His form has been inconsistent in the past 24 months, but he still notched 10 goals last year as Wednesday secured a top-half finish. Sixteen of Joao's goals have come from off the bench.