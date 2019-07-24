Where will Middlesbrough finish in the Championship according to the bookies?

Revealed! How the bookies are predicting the Championship table will look - with all eyes on Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Derby

Betting analyst and expert Mark O’Haire has condensed the bookies' odds for the 2019-20 Championship season into one useful list – with all eyes on Sheffield Wednesday plus the likes of Leeds, Derby, Stoke and Swansea

By James Copley
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 11:52

The Owls are without a manager following former gaffer Steve Bruce’s move to Premier League Newcastle United – but where do the bookies think Boro will finish in an extremely competitive Championship field boasting the likes of Leeds, Derby and Stoke?

1. 24th

Barnsley

2. 23rd

Charlton

3. 22nd

Wigan

4. 21st

Millwall

