Rejuvenated Sheffield Wednesday player urged to keep proving the doubters wrong

Probably not just yet, but there is no arguing that the Wednesday left-back has excelled since manager Garry Monk restored him to the defence.

Fox was handed a surprise recall at Cardiff City after the last international break and has played a key part in the Owls recording two clean sheets in three matches.

The former Wales Under-21 international produced a vital goalline clearance to keep out Jack Harrison's 80th minute effort in last weekend's goalless draw with Leeds United.

His fine individual displays have earned him plenty of plaudits and saw him crowned Wednesday's player of the month for October. He pipped Dominic Iorfa to the prize after picking up 35 per cent of the vote.

Given Fox was booed by some Wednesdayites before their duel with Luton Town a little over two months ago, it has been a remarkable turnaround in his fortunes.

Monk told The Star: "I’m delighted for Morgan, he deserves it (the award). His attitude from day one has been fantastic since I have been here. He’s a really great professional and a great lad.

"He has had an opportunity and managed to grab it at this moment in time.

Leeds United's Helder Costa (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"What he needs to do is keep on that same track, the same as all of them. They know if they don't keep on that track then there is competition in the squad and people ready to take their place."

Fox, whose present contract expires at the end of the season, has made nine appearances this season, including five under Monk.

"At this moment in time, he is doing exactly what we need him to do and I am really pleased for him," said Monk. "The key for him is to keep pushing forward and keep getting better."

Julian Börner is poised to return to the backline, having recovered from an ankle injury he suffered in the warm-up against Leeds. The popular German defender looks set to partner Iorfa at the heart of their defence, freeing Sam Hutchinson up to move back into midfield. In Börner's absence, Hutchinson admirably deputised at centre-half in Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

Monk said: "I see him [Hutchinson] more as a midfielder; that is where he has played predominantly.

"It was a situation where we had to adapt in a quick way. I thought him and Joey [Pelupessy] were fantastic and credit to them for paying attention to what we have been asking.